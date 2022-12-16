Bozeman native Tom Reiner was born into the trucking business considering his family owned a moving company. However, it was not until Montana State Football's national championship appearance last season that he discovered he could combine his job with his lifelong love for the Bobcats.
"Kristy with InterWest Van lines gave me a call and said we're having a hard time finding anyone who will drive the truck, so I said I'm your guy, I'll drive it down there for you and I've been doing it ever since," Bobcat Football equipment truck driver Tom Reiner said.
Now almost a year later, Reiner finished his seventh trip for the Cats for FCS Semifinals bringing everything needed for the team including their uniforms, helmets and pads as well as doing the drive in dangerous weather conditions.
""There's a lot of snow drifts and it's very interesting when you're driving, and you just can't see anything and then you go through a snow drift and then you really can't see anything and then you have to figure out where's the road, I remember it was right here somewhere and so you just drive until you find it and then you're back at it," Reiner said.
Though the task can be challenging at times, the Bobcats keep Reiner coming back for the job.
"Nothing in this particular trip I would've much rather dropped back and punted," Reiner joked. "But all kidding aside, being here for the Bobcats, being able to do this for the team I love and support."
Reiner has traveled over 11,000 miles for Montana State so far and he hopes to keep it going into the national championship this season.