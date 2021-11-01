Before Montana State Football prepares for their biggest conference opponent of the season so far, Eastern Washington, the Bobcats brought their team together on and off the field during the bye week.
"We went up to Hyalite with the D-Line and had a little bonfire up there so it was really good,” Senior Defensive Tackle, Byron Rollins said.
“It was a good reset mentally to get ready for this last stretch of games,” Junior Wide Reciever, Willie Patterson said.
"We took the bye week to go through our base stuff and just work on stuff that we need to improve,” Junior Running Back, Isaiah Ifanse said.
"There was nothing prescribed that you had to do this, this, or this…” Cats Head Coach, Brent Vigen said, “…so you hope those opportunities happen organically which I know they did, and I think we came out of that week a better football team."
Not only are the Cats a better football team in the league, but they sit at fourth place in the FCS and the Eags right behind them at fifth.
Both teams are coming off of a bye with Montana State (7-1, 5-0) on a seven-game winning streak and Eastern Washington (7-1, 4-1) comes off of their first loss of the season to Weber State.
Though Montana State has the best overall defense in the Big Sky, the Bobcats are paying close attention to Eastern’s top-ranked overall offense. However, Cats plan to primarily pay attention to themselves this week and continue to block out the outside noise.
"I think our team has done a good job of preparing for every team, but I think it's human nature to know where they're ranked and what their record is," Vigen said. "I think we have a team that hasn't let our opponent dictate our play, I appreciate the guys' efforts through the bye week and I think we made some good progress on all of those fronts."
MSU goes on the road to Cheney on Friday and will kickoff against EWU at The Inferno at Roos Field at 2 p.m. which will be broadcasted live on SWX.