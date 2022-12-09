Though William & Mary Football typically plays at around 82 ft. elevation in Williamsburg, Virginia, about 50-degree weather and on Eastern Time, the Bobcats are preparing for the various similarities between them and the Tribe.
"Won their league, has found a way to win close games, has the same record as us 11-1...offense, defense much like we want to they really have complimented each other through the course of the season in big games...they've taken the ball away defensively and they've found ways to score on offense," Cats head football coach Brent Vigen said.
While the Cats have the second-best rushing offense in the FCS, the Tribe is ranked fourth. Their offensive line averages 0.58 sacks per game which is the lowest rate in the division and they have four players who have contributed over 500 yards on the ground, one of which being their quarterback Darius Wilson. The sophomore has also thrown for 2,192 yards and 16 touchdowns.
"He's certainly the catalyst," Vigen said. "He runs well, has good rushing stats and can throw it too."
"They play a lot of outside zone, a lot of electrifying players on offense so we'll find a way to stop it," Cats sophomore linebacker Danny Uluilakepa said.
Defensively, William & Mary has a FCS Top 10 scoring defense and turnover margin as well as sophomore outside linebacker John Pius who's leading the team with 71 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.
"Anytime you get those figures as far as tackles for losses and he leads them in tackles, very active player and then their other end number 99 I know has a high number of TFLs and sacks as well, I think linebacker play they're very strong," Vigen said.
"They're a very, very fast defense and their linebackers run to the ball so it's going to be a fun matchup on Friday," Cats senior running back Isaiah Ifanse said.
Montana State's first-ever meeting with the Tribe kicks off at 8:15 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.