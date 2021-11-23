Montana State Football stepped off the field and into the community and did community service on Tuesday afternoon.
"It's been really important that we give back to our community because so many people support us on and off the football field," Cats Freshman Long Snapper, Tommy Sullivan said.
"I know there's a lot of people definitely in need, so it feels good being able to let people have a good Thanksgiving," Cats Freshman Punter, Bryce Leighton said.
The Cats helped the Gallatin Valley Food Bank prepare for their annual event, Huffing for Stuffing, as well as packed lunch bags for Fork and Spoon and unloaded 645 turkeys for Thanksgiving. They also helped the HRDC prepare chopped wood for customers to use in the winter and build houses at their first village.
"We would've needed so long or so many volunteers to do this and seriously we have to move this wood before the winter hits and we are really happy to have them here and I think we get it all done today," HRDC Energy Department Director, Sonja Wheeler said.
"I mean they're regular guys," HRDC Food and Nutrition Director, Jill Holder said. "They have family, they have friends, they probably know people who need help and so I just love that they're willing to be human like the rest of us and help."