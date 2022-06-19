Instead of preparing for the upcoming season, Montana State Football spent their Saturday in Red Lodge helping locals rebuild their home after experiencing the worst flood in the town's history.
"We represent much more than Bozeman, we represent our state," Cats Head Coach Brent Vigen said. "To be in front of our supporters, whether they are supporters or not, but just to be able to give back to the people in our state cause we get so much from them."
The team's support was felt first-hand by sophomore tight end and Red Lodge native, Elijah Reynolds.
"It means everything," Reynolds said. "I mean I've been playing college football for only one year, but to see things like this really make it worth it, to see you guys come out here on a Saturday after working out for five days in a row."
About half of the team was able to make the two-and-a-half-hour drive where they cleaned up dozens of homes that were damaged by the flood.
"It's been awesome, the turnout, the generosity, the kindness, but to see all of those football players this morning right outside of our home was really an encouragement," Red Lodge resident, Ed Nilson said.
The team's help also left some business owners overwhelmed with encouragement.
"My heart is full now with gratitude," Owner of The Yodeler Motel Tulsa Dean said. "We haven't gotten any help with the exception of our friends and the Amish, I reached out to my community and people I know and we have over a 100 people here today."
While locals appreciate Bobcat Football, to some student-athletes it is the least they could do for the people who show them support every season.
"Montana has given me so much and I think it's just right of us to give back and help out in a community that's in desperate need," Cats Senior Safety and Nickel, Ty Okada said. "It was nice to be able to come out here as a team and just help this community out."
To find more information on how to help, head to the Red Lodge Community Foundation's website at https://www.rlacf.org/.