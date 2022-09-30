Though UC Davis football is 1-3 overall while Montana State is 3-1, Coach Vigen said in his Week 4 press conference that the Aggies' record does not reveal the full story of their talented team.
"They were right there against South Dakota State with a chance to tie last Saturday, their game against Weber, that was a back-and-forth affair," Vigen said. "Offensively they're very diverse and have a lot of weapons."
While quarterback Miles Hastings is leading the conference in passing yards averaging 263 yards per game, arguably the Aggies' biggest offensive weapon is Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. The senior running back leads the Aggies' record books in career rushing yards with 3,689, all-purpose yards with 4,630 and touchdowns with 40.
"They got a good team especially their running backs," Sophomore linebacker Danny Uluilakepa said. "Number 34 he looks pretty good so things we got to clean up probably the explosive plays but if we can stop explosives it will be good for the Bobcats."
As for the Bobcats' offense, they will need to stop a disruptive UC Davis defense that is tied for second in the Big Sky in both forced turnovers with eight and interceptions with five through their first four games.
"They give you a lot of different looks," Vigen said. "A multiple front defense that we haven't seen in a few weeks now so that will be an adjustment on our end, we're going to have to play well to win there's not denying that...it's a great opportunity for our school for our conference to be on that stage on ESPNU."
The Cats kickoff against the Aggies on Saturday, October 1 at Bobcat Stadium at 8:15 p.m.