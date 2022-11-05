Though Montana State Football is 7-1 while Northern Arizona is 3-5, this year’s Bobcat squad is new to Flagstaff.
The last time that the Cats played at NAU was 2017, making senior fullback R.J. Fitzgerald the only team member who has competed in the Skydome.
"It gets loud in there,” Fitzgerald said. “They have a chainsaw thing that they play in there and it's pretty loud, their fans are right on top of you…it will be one of those things where it's going to be a tough place to play."
In addition to Fitzgerald educating his team about the Lumberjacks’ tough game day atmosphere, MSU is focused on the Jacks’ dominant offensive line.
Their big guys up front lead the conference in sacks allowed with seven, giving their 2021 Big Sky Freshman of the Year quarterback R.J. Martinez the chance to live up to expectations this season.
Through eight games, the sophomore has thrown for 1,915 yards and 10 touchdowns as well as scoring a team high of five rushing touchdowns.
"He's certainly what drives them I think offensively,” Cats Head Football Coach Brent Vigen said. “He has a lot of guys that he spreads the ball out to, I think four guys have over 30 catches so far…they're pretty lopsided in their passing yards versus their rushing yards at this point…how he goes is certainly a driving force for them."
Another driving force for NAU is their safeties as senior Morgan Vest leads the way with a team high of 66 total tackles.
The double trouble Kwete brothers, Cosmas and Eloi, are also two defensive linemen to watch out for as Eloi ranks 5th in the Big Sky in sacks with five.
"Both lines of scrimmage, they've got big, physical guys on defense,” Vigen said. “Their safeties in particular are guys that really tackle the football well."
"It's what seven thousand feet so it's a little less oxygen up there, it's going to be a little different environment,” Cats Senior Linebacker Callahan O’Reilly said. “I’ve heard it's a tough place to play so we just have to go and play our best."
Both the Bobcats and the Lumberjacks hope to play their best considering the two teams are coming off of a bye week.
The Cats will also have senior wideout Coy Steel, junior offensive guard Cole Sain and sophomore safety Rylan Ortt back on the field this Saturday at 2 p.m.