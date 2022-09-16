From Marshall upsetting Notre Dame, Georgia Southern beating Nebraska and Appalachian State overcoming Texas A&M, it is safe to say upsets are always possible in college football. While Montana State head coach Brent Vigen believes in his team wholeheartedly, he also knows that Oregon State will be a tough task on the road.
"Really impressive what Coach Smith has done in his time there," Vigen said. "Going back to his alma mater and not only stabilizing it, but raising their level."
OSU head coach Jonathan Smith is in his fifth season of leading the helm for the Beavers and so far, he is off to a historic start as the Beavs begin the year 2-0 for the first time since 2014. The Orange and Black are coming off of a huge comeback win over Fresno State after redshirt senior Jack Colletto scored the go-ahead touchdown with just seconds left in the game.
"Intense coach, very dialed even on the smallest of details," Manning said. "He's going to make sure his room is prepared to go out there on Saturday."
As the Bobcats prepare to play without their top three running backs in Isaiah Ifanse, Lane Sumner and Jared White due to recovering from injuries, Montana State knows that getting creative will be the key to beating the boys from Corvallis.
"Whether we will have to throw it more, we will just have to see how it presents itself," Vigen said. "We're facing a front, a group of defensive linemen and linebackers that might be the best group we see all season, time will tell on that but there's a fair chance that this will be the best group we see and we're still going to have to find a way to move the football."
Though the game will be played at a neutral site due to OSU renovating their home stadium, a sold out crowd of around 25 thousand fans will fill the seats at Providence Park on Saturday. The Cats (2-0) kick off against the Beavers at 6 p.m.