Over three inches of snow covered Bobcat Stadium on Saturday morning. Though the weather cleared up just in time for the Sonny Holland Classic, it set the scene for Montana State Football's spring scrimmage.
"I thought our guys really competed well," Cats Head Coach Brent Vigen said. "It's another really good evaluation tool for us to take a look at them."
The Blue Team dominated the first half going on a 17-0 run. Running backs Lane Sumner and Garrett Coon had a couple of rushing touchdowns followed up by kicker, Blake Glessner's field goal.
"Those guys are all studs," Cats Quarterback Tommy Mellott said. "Lane's been here, he's been doing that for a long time now so I think he's just doing his thing, that's kind of who he is, he makes plays."
However, it was all Gray Team in the second half after defensive linemen Ben Seymour and Brody Grebe shared a sack to record a safety.
"That was a huge momentum shift," Grebe said. "When you can get a safety and when we were down 17-0, have the defense start something up and from there offense took it over, so it was a spark that we needed."
Tight End, Derryk Snell and wideout Aidan Garrigan scored for Tayvian Williams to then go for two and get it, tying up the game 17. Running back, DeMareus Hosey got into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes left in the game. Glessner got the extra point and the Gray Team completed the comeback defeating the Blue Team 24-17.
The competitive matchup capped off the Bobcats' spring season on a high note, but the team says there is more work to be done prior to fall.
"We set the bar, that's what we talked about," Vigen said. "The bar isn't what we need it to be, but we set the bar here at the end of April and we need to be a better team come August."
OFFENSIVE STATISTICS
RUSHING – Blue Team: Lane Sumner 86-109-1, Garrett Coon 7-45-1, RJ Fitzgerald 1-2-0, Tommy Mellott 4-12-0, Sean Austin 2-2-0. Gray Team: DeMareus Hosey 18-77-1, Sean Chambers 1-11-0, Nolan Iverson 3-5-0, Jordan Reed 2-9-0.
PASSING – Blue Team: Tommy Mellott 11-16-0, 160, 0; Sean Austin 4-5-0, 77, 0. Gray Team: Sean Chambers 10-18-3, 124, 1; Jordan Reed 2-3-0, 69, 1.
RECEIVING – Blue Team: Willie Patterson 6-89-0, Lane Sumner 5-59-0, Andrew Patterson 2-22-0, Ravi Alston 1-40-0, Treyton Pickering 1-4-0. Gray Team: Derryk Snell 3-46-1, Charles Brown 3-82-0, Tayvian William 1-32-0, DeMareus Hosey 1-12-0, Aidan Garrigan 2-19-1.
DEFENSIVE SPECIAL STATS
SAFETY – Brody Grebe/Ben Seymour
FORCED FUMBLE – David Alston
SACKS – Ben Seymour 2.5, Brody Grebe 0.5
TACKLES-FOR-LOSS – Jory Chaote, Aidan Parks, Nolan Askelson, Luke Fedyk
INTERCEPTION – Dru Polidore 2, Jackson Harmon
PASS BREAKUP – Dru Polidore
HURRY – David Alston
SCORING SUMMARY
Blue: Lane Sumner 2 run (Blake Glessner)/Blue 7, Gray 0
Blue: Garrett Coon 3 run (Blake Glessner)/Blue 14, Gray 0
Blue: Blake Glessner 44 FG/Blue 17, Gray 0
Gray: Safety on sack by Ben Seymour and Brody Grebe/Blue 17, Gray 2
Gray: Derryk Snell 15 pass from Sean Chambers (Blake Glessner)/Blue 17, Gray 9
Gray: Aidan Garrigan 14 pass from Jordan Reed (Tayvian Williams from Jordan Reed)/Gray 17, Blue 17
Gray: DeMareus Hosey 2 run (Blake Glessner)/Gray 24, Blue 17