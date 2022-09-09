Though Montana State Football beat McNeese State 40-17 in their season opener, the Cowboys' game plan was more unknown to the Cats because of their brand new coaching staff and 58 newcomers on their team. However it's a different story for the Bobcats as the prepare for their second opponent of the season, Morehead State.
"We're facing an outfit that we've seen on film," Cats head football coach Brent Vigen said. "Both coordinators, their head coach coordinates on the offensive side and their defensive coordinator have been in their system and at their program for quite sometime now, I think we know what we're going to see."
The Cats plan to see a younger offense being that the Eagles are replacing their starting quarterback, top running back and a productive receiver while defensively they expect to face a more established unit.
"I think they played physical at times and they were out to stop the run certainly against Mercer," Vigen said.
While Morehead lost their first game of the year to Mercer 63-13 on August 27th, the Eagles had a winning season in 2021 going 7-4 and have had an extra week to prepare for Montana State.
Coach Vigen is confident in his team's versatile run game, but the Cats are less worried about the things that they feel confident in and rather more focused on bettering themselves in week two.
"For me personally just clean up those things from week one against McNeese and just constantly taking steps forward as a d-line and as myself as a defensive end," Cats junior defensive end Ben Seymour said.
"Us being who we are I'm sure we have a target on our back so we can't look at anyone any differently from what we have on our schedule," Cats senior wide receiver Ravi Alston said. "We gotta go in there, have great preparation and I'm looking forward to it."
The Cats host the Eagles in Bozeman on Saturday, September 10 at 1:30 p.m.