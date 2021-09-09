Montana State Football has a few things to clean up before the 14th annual Gold Rush Game at Bobcat Stadium after their loss to Wyoming 19-16.
"We had opportunities offensively to open the lead up, we had a couple of leads in the fourth quarter and defense had the chance to close the deal, a lot of things to correct but a lot of things to praise at the same time," Coach Vigen said in this week's press conference.
The season opener in Laramie marked the Bobcats' first game in 623 days. Offensively, junior running back, Isaiah Ifanse, had his ninth-career 100-yard rushing game and junior quarterback, Matthew McKay passed for 200 yards and threw two touchdowns. The Cats' defense dominated holding the Cowboys to just 19 points, which is the fewest that MSU has allowed against an FBS opponent since 2006. Defense will be key as Montana State prepares for Drake's quarterback, Ian Corwin, and running back duo Cross Robinson and Caden Meis.
"(Corwin) He's the guy that can get out of the pocket and create some problems," Vigen said. "Running back wise, two guys that can put up some good yards, Robinson's a good-sized kid that has really good feet."
The Cats kick off at 6 p.m. in front of a sold-out crowd of about 18 thousand fans at Bobcat Stadium as they're eager to get their first win of the season.
"We can't get in our own way," Vigen said. "We did that a little bit too much on Saturday, how we respond is the most important thing. We're onto Drake, we're onto Gold Rush now and we're excited about the opportunity in front of us."
Tune into full coverage of the game on FOX and NBC in Billings.