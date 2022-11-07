In addition to sophomore kicker Blake Glessner earning Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week honors on Monday, Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen was pleased with his entire team for their effort in their 41-38 win over Northern Arizona.
"Awfully proud of the guys for hanging in there together, finding ways at the end with all three phases to contribute to ultimately getting that opportunity to win that football game,” Vigen said.
The Bobcats’ initial contribution was sophomore defensive end Brody Grebe’s strip sack on the opening drive.
"I'm not going to lie my voice is gone from that play honestly,” Cats senior safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. said. “Brody just being Brody, he came off the edge, I didn't know until I heard you guys yelling, I forgot who came up with the ball but that's how anybody wants to start a football game."
Though the Cats gave up a 17-point lead to start the game, their finish made it worthwhile. Under a minute left in the 4th quarter on 3rd and long, sophomore quarterback Tommy Mellott rolled right to find Taco Dowler downfield setting up Glessner’s game-winning field goal.
"It was crazy cause we know when the ball is out and once the ball was out we're looking downfield and we see Taco running and him catch that pass, no other feeling like it,” Cats junior offensive guard Cole Sain said.
Another great feeling is being back on the field after being out which is something that Sain and Cats sophomore safety Rylan Ortt felt on Saturday.
"It felt good playing around, definitely didn't play as good as I wanted to, I have to play up to the defense’s standards a little bit better, but it was fun getting back out there,” Ortt said.
Along with Ortt and Sain, senior wideout Coy Steel made a comeback in Flagstaff. The three are moving forward with the team into their final road game of the regular season against Cal Poly on Saturday at 6 p.m.