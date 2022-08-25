Montana State's tight end and fullback groups are arguably the most experienced offensive units on the team this season with six returners making up the group of eight Bobcats. As they work with first-year tight ends coach Tyler Walker this year, the group plans to take their veteran talent to the next level.
"Coach T-Walk, he is trying to make us a versatile player being able to run better routes, crisper routes and overall be a better athlete on the field," Cats junior tight end Derryk Snell said.
Snell and Treyton Pickering are of the two leading returners in the tight end group with Red Lodge native Elijah Reynolds being a positive topic of conversation throughout fall camp as well. R.J. Fitzgerald and Jaharie Martin are two fullback returners who will also have high expectations this season as the Cats plan to utilize these two groups more than last year.
"Playing with two of them more at the same time is the first thing but then versatility," Cats head coach Brent Vigen said. "The skillset is widespread as any side on the offense...I think they need to be a better blocking unit that's number one...we have some guys Treyton and Derryk in particular that can be real weapons in the pass game, we utilized them at times in the pass game last year but I do look for that to be enhanced."
As the offense is excited to enhance the tight end and fullback roles, they are also proud of Fitzgerald who received the honor of wearing Montana State Football's legacy number 41 this season.
"I'm really excited to represent it but at the same time I know I have to put my best foot forward everyday on and off the field," the Dillon native said. "Definitely big shoes to fill with the previous guys that have it."
All-American Chase Benson wore the number last year and Fitzgerald is the first offensive player to showcase 41 since the tradition started in 2018.