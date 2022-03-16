Montana State Men's Basketball traveled to San Diego for their fourth-ever NCAA Tournament appearance on Wednesday morning.
The team departed from The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at 8 a.m. and was sent off with a good luck performance by the American Indian Counsel.
Before taking off from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, freshman guard and Bozeman native, Carter Ash, had fun interviewing his teammates.
The Bobcats touched down in San Diego at 11:15 a.m. and studied film as well as had a closed team practice at 6 p.m.
The Cats have interviews at 10:20 a.m. and practice at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning at Viejas Arena.