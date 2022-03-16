  • Alex Eschelman

Bobcats' Freshman Guard, Carter Ash, made his broadcasting debut as he interviewed his teammates at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday Morning. The team arrived in San Diego by 11:30 a.m. for the NCAA Tournament, where they spent the rest of the day watching film and …

Montana State Men's Basketball traveled to San Diego for their fourth-ever NCAA Tournament appearance on Wednesday morning. 

The team departed from The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at 8 a.m. and was sent off with a good luck performance by the American Indian Counsel. 

Before taking off from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, freshman guard and Bozeman native, Carter Ash, had fun interviewing his teammates. 

The Bobcats touched down in San Diego at 11:15 a.m. and studied film as well as had a closed team practice at 6 p.m. 

The Cats have interviews at 10:20 a.m. and practice at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning at Viejas Arena. 