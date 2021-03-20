After one week of their season ending in the Big Sky Championship, Montana State Men's Basketball Coach, Danny Sprinkle, has already started working on getting his program into The Big Dance next year.
"I hope it doesn't come off the wrong way I haven't even reflected [on this past season]," Sprinkle said. "I'm still mad that we're not playing tomorrow in Indianapolis. It's hard when you get that close and not get it done...my mind has been on that and straight recruiting this week."
The Bobcats have four recruits who have signed for the 2021 season and one who's committed, leaving two scholarships available this upcoming season.
"You don't want to take someone cause they're talented they have to be a fit socially, academically and just fits into our culture. You have to be unselfish and they have to be about winning championships," Sprinkle said.
This year the Cats were the closet they've been to becoming Big Sky Champions since 2009, 12 years ago. It's a top priority for Coach Sprinkle as he enters his third season leading the program, especially since it's the 25-year anniversary of the last time Montana State was Big Sky Champs and NCAA Men's Tournament qualifiers in 1996. During the 1995-'96 season, Sprinkle was awarded Big Sky Freshman of the Year honors.
"Just the atmosphere around the whole tournament when you're involved...taking the charter plane down there you got all the fans...it's something that drives me when I wake up every morning to get back on one of those charter planes."
The start of the next signing period is April 14th but in the meantime, the Cats will get back into the weight room next Wednesday.