BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State Football had the best rushing attack in the Big Sky last season. As the Bobcats work to keep a strong run game this spring, a key factor to their success is their team chemistry.
Some have nicknames for each other.
"Peanut [Jamahd Monroe] in the back of the end zone," Cats Senior Wide Receiver Willie Patterson said. "He said he had a peanut head when he was little and it just stuck."
Others compare one another to local sports celebrities.
"I kind of like to compare him [Tight Ends Coach Tyler Walker] to Bob Green from Montana Tech with his sayings," Cats Senior Fullback RJ Fitzgerald said. "I think you have to get him on the interviews."
Along with having fun as a group, the offense has embraced Coach Vigen's philosophy of focusing on one improvement at a time.
"Coach really harps on making that one mistake, you don't want to make it again," Patterson said. "So having that mentality of getting better and you know, our defense is one of the best in the country, so knowing that and coming out here and making plays will definitely help us in the fall."
"If you focus on one thing every single day, whether that's your hands, your feet, your eyes, we have 15 days out here so if you get better at 15 different things, you'll become a much more complete football player at the end of it," Fitzgerald said.
The Bobcats finish spring ball at the Sonny Holland Classic on Saturday, April 23. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium and the game will air live on SWX.