Montana State had the best run game in the Big Sky last season, averaging over 220 rushing yards per game. Though the running backs and offensive line only have one senior in each group, both units embrace the same mentality this spring.
"Next man up," Cats Junior Running Back, Lane Sumner said. "That's kind of how we've always been in our room. The running back is a physical position, guys go down, there's no drop off."
"Last spring, I got the most reps I had ever gotten at MSU throughout anytime I was here," Cats Sophomore Offensive Lineman, Justus Perkins said. "I think that was super critical for me, so when the fall came around and Cole went down I was able to step up."
Though both groups are young, some say it's strengthened the offense's relationship.
"It's [the relationship between the RB's and OL] developing definitely more so than it has in the past," Sumner said. "Just because it's a new offensive line, new relationships need time to form, but they're very talented up front, they're dudes that we all trust."
"We love them they're our little brothers," Perkins laughed and said. "We always joke with each other, but they're nice obviously, they understand that they can't do it without us and we do what we can for them."
The Bobcats have the same offensive scheme for the first time in recent years, giving younger groups more confidence.
"It's huge," Sumner said. "A part of the game that I've been trying to develop more is schematically."
"I'm trying take a step forward in trying to understand the concepts of everything," Perkins said. "Why are we calling this play in this situation, why are we lining up in this formation, so taking that next step forward will help boost the confidence of the o-line room and hopefully the whole offense."
The Cats finish their spring season at the Sonny Holland Classic on Saturday, April 23 at Bobcat Stadium. SWX Montana will broadcast the game live.