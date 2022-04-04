For the first time in Montana State Football history, scouts from 20 different NFL teams came to Bobcat Stadium on Monday to evaluate 12 athletes, primarily former MSU All-America Linebacker, Troy Andersen.
"I mean we didn't play in 2020 and we thought we were good, we had good players and to kind of do what we did during the season, we were like, wow, we must have good players and then obviously you see the performances that guys put up today and the looks that they're getting is rewarding and gratifying," Andersen said.
The Dillon native gained national attention during the offseason after playing well in the Reese's Senior Bowl and running the fastest time for the linebacker group at the NFL Combine, a 4.42. At MSU's Pro Day, Andersen ran unofficial times of a 3.99 second short shuttle and 6.72 second three cone drill, which would've ranked first at the combine.
"To have an opportunity to move on to where it's the best in the world playing football, it's a tremendous opportunity," Andersen said. "It's one I don't take for granted, I'm really excited for that next step."
Former MSU Defensive End, Daniel Hardy also stepped to new heights at the Cats' pro day after recording a 40-inch vertical jump, which would've ranked second-best among defensive ends at the combine.
"We've been working nine, 10 weeks just putting in work for this one moment," Hardy said. "You know seeing the hard work pay off, you know how I am we're going to work, putting money in the bank and it's to make a withdrawal, and it's nice when it's there."
"That was basically our whole lives for the last few months, wake up, train, eat, train, go to sleep, that was really it," former MSU Defensive End, Amandre Williams said. "I mean it's been a long time coming and it finally did so I was excited when I woke up, I know a lot of the guys were too, we've been talking about this for months now."
The NFL draft starts on Thursday, April 28, where the 12 athletes hope to see their hard work turn into a chance of a lifetime.
"Every kid dreams of this since they get a ball in their hands," former MSU wideout and Bozeman native, Lance McCutcheon said. "That's what I've been doing since I was a kid and like you said it's a dream come true and I'm excited for the opportunity ahead."
Montana State Football has not posted pro day official times yet.