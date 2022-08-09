Montana State sophomore quarterback Tommy Mellott won the hearts of Bobcat fans after helping lead the blue and gold to their first national championship game since 1984. While the Butte native is likely to start this upcoming season, University of Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers also possesses a strong skill set fit for QB1.
"Tommy, he just wants to analyze everything that's the world he lives in with engineering and all that," Cats offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright said. "Sean is more of a free spirit if you will at times and wants to play with feel and I think ultimately the great ones have the ability to play with feel but they also have the ability to play analytically too."
Though it is a battle between the two this fall, Tommy Touchdown is embracing the second-year offensive coordinator's playbook.
"Coach Housewright has a very unique mind when it comes to offense," Mellott said. "He thinks up just about anything...I think that creativity is pretty special so we're excited to see how it goes throughout the season as well."
It is possible that Bobcat Nation will see a two-quarterback system between Mellott and Chambers. As they continue to compete during camp, second-year head coach Brent Vigen is trying to secure his third string quarterback.
"Jordan [Reed], his biggest splash in the spring probably was the spring game and he was able to make some plays," Vigen said. "Sean [Austin] is more of a steady hand, he ran our scout team last year and did a really good job with that."
In order for the quarterback room to do a good job of leading the offense this fall, the more competition the better.
"We want to play more guys and give them different roles," Housewright said. "It creates a good atmosphere when guys are involved...ultimately it's about what's best for our offense and if that's both of them out there who knows maybe we'll put three quarterbacks out there and see what happens."