After the first week of spring practice, Montana State Head Football Coach, Brent Vigen, was impressed with the wide receivers.
"Obviously we lost a whole bunch of production with Lance and Nate, so I've have been really pleased with how that group has taken a step forward," Vigen said. Willie was a key contributor last season, Jaden played a lot didn't get tons of opportunities, we've added Ravi Alston so I do like where that group has come, Aidan Garrigan hasn't played at all, but he's flashed this first week."
Coach also made comment about the quarterbacks and how sophomore starter, Tommy Mellott, has improved in his pass game. "A week into it, I like where he's at," Vigen said. "His grasp of all that we're doing, while it was good back in December, he's taking that to another level. Sean Chambers has come in and has integrated real well, Sean Austin and Jordan Reed are two young guys who are out here competing so they're getting reps and that's the key."
As the Cats work in their second week of spring ball, Coach hopes to strengthen the depth of the running back group. "Isaiah is out right now and that position at backup running back was little bit of a revolving door last year," Vigen said. "We really need to solidify that and spring is when you have to do that."
The Bobcats finish the season on Saturday, April 23 at the Sonny Holland Classic which will also air on SWX Montana.