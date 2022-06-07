For the first time in program history, Montana State Track & Field has five athletes competing at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
"Five people at regionals a couple of years ago and now we've got five at NCAA's, 17 at regionals, and I just know that's going to keep improving," Bobcat Sophomore Distance Runner Duncan Hamilton said.
The Bozeman native will make his second appearance at outdoor nationals as well as fellow Bozeman Hawks graduate, Lucy Corbett.
The junior high jumper placed 12th at the outdoor championships last season and says there is power in numbers at Hayward Field.
"The energy will be better just having a bigger group," Corbett said. "We'll be able to cheer each other on and it's great that our team has been doing so well this season."
A few Cats will make their first appearances at outdoor nationals including freshman pole vaulter Colby Wilson, sophomore distance runner Levi Taylor and senior hurdler Drake Schneider.
"It's a pretty big deal to put a smaller, non power 5 conference team on the map that's not NAU so it's been special to be a part of a group that's transformed the face of the program," Schneider said.
Wilson, Taylor, Hamilton and Schneider kick off competition on Wednesday, June 8 at Hayward Field. Wilson's pole vault will air on ESPN3 while Taylor and Hamilton's steeplechase as well as Schneider's 400 hurdles will air on ESPN2.
Corbett will high jump on Saturday, June 11 which will be streamable on ESPN3. For more information on when and where to watch the event, click on the Bobcat Athletics' article link attached to this story.