BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State Football has endured all weather conditions throughout spring practice. However, playing in sporadic conditions isn't the only thing that prepares the team for sunshine or snow.
"We have this initiation as a freshman - you're going to get dumped in the snow," Cats Freshman Defensive Lineman Sebastian Valdez said. "He [Chase Benson] just picked me up like I was a baby and threw me in the snow."
Instead of the Bobcats initiating the rookies over the weekend, they played their second scrimmage where winds gusted well over 20 miles per hour. The Cats embraced the run game with running backs Lane Sumner, Garrett Coon and Nolan Iverson as well as quarterback, Tommy Mellott all scoring rushing touchdowns.
While Coach Vigen plans to work on the pass game in their final week of camp, the run game is also a critical component to their offense.
"You have to find a way to keep your feet underneath you and be smart about it, and then we could find ourselves in this situation on a game day," Cats Head Coach Brent Vigen said. "Let's chock it up and remember this so finding that silver lining is what the message has been this week."
The Sonny Holland Classic will cap off the spring season on Saturday April, 23. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium and the game will air live on SWX.