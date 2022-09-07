Montana State Football started their season on a high note beating McNeese State 40-17 on Saturday at Gold Rush. As they move into week two, Cats head football coach Brent Vigen plans to fix certain mistakes that were made in their home opener.
"We had a delay of game, we had the procedure penalty, we had a penalty that went against Ty [Okada] on the interception return so I think penalties first thing and I think we need to protect the ball better," Vigen said.
Though the Cats fumbled the ball twice, they held onto it more times than not with Willie Patterson's 17-yard touchdown at the end of the first half being the key completion that sparked momentum for the Blue and Gold going into the second half.
"Number 11 is a dog man," Cats senior wideout Ravi Alston said. "He's going to catch that thing no matter what, I don't even know how many times he caught the ball, maybe he was out of bounds a couple times, I think he was in a couple of them, but he goes in and gets the ball every time so no surprise there, I knew he would make that catch."
While Patterson made the key play, Alston lead the wide receiver room recording three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.
As for the Cats' defense, they held the Cowboys to 303 yards which they gave up over half of McNeese's yardage on two 70-plus yard touchdowns and a pair 30-plus yard runs.
"We just have to fit our gaps better and eliminate those," Cats senior linebacker Callahan O'Reilly said. "Besides that we had quite a few three and outs, quite a few good series, but it's just the explosive runs that we really have to eliminate."
Montana State (1-0) will host Morehead State (0-1) on Saturday, September 10 at Bobcat Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.