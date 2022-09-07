  • Alex Eschelman

Montana State Head Football Coach Brent Vigen is pleased with the Cats' 40-17 win over McNeese State, but he also hopes to clean certain things up from their play as they prepare for Morehead State on Saturday. 

Montana State Football started their season on a high note beating McNeese State 40-17 on Saturday at Gold Rush. As they move into week two, Cats head football coach Brent Vigen plans to fix certain mistakes that were made in their home opener. 

"We had a delay of game, we had the procedure penalty, we had a penalty that went against Ty [Okada] on the interception return so I think penalties first thing and I think we need to protect the ball better," Vigen said. 

Though the Cats fumbled the ball twice, they held onto it more times than not with Willie Patterson's 17-yard touchdown at the end of the first half being the key completion that sparked momentum for the Blue and Gold going into the second half. 

"Number 11 is a dog man," Cats senior wideout Ravi Alston said. "He's going to catch that thing no matter what, I don't even know how many times he caught the ball, maybe he was out of bounds a couple times, I think he was in a couple of them, but he goes in and gets the ball every time so no surprise there, I knew he would make that catch." 

While Patterson made the key play, Alston lead the wide receiver room recording three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. 

As for the Cats' defense, they held the Cowboys to 303 yards which they gave up over half of McNeese's yardage on two 70-plus yard touchdowns and a pair 30-plus yard runs. 

"We just have to fit our gaps better and eliminate those," Cats senior linebacker Callahan O'Reilly said. "Besides that we had quite a few three and outs, quite a few good series, but it's just the explosive runs that we really have to eliminate." 

Montana State (1-0) will host Morehead State (0-1) on Saturday, September 10 at Bobcat Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. 