Though Idaho State Football is 1-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play, Montana State (6-1, 4-0) won't let their guard down against the Bengals on Saturday.
"They played Sacramento State very close, they've had a couple games that haven't gone their way so they're very capable on both sides of the football," Bobcats Head Coach, Brent Vigen said in Monday's press conference.
ISU's only win is a big one over ranked UC Davis as the Bengals handed the Aggies their first and only loss of the season. Idaho State's special teams unit is one of the best in the FCS along with cornerback, Jayden Dawson, being the best pass defender in Big Sky play.
Offensively, the Bengals battled injuries early in the season as starting quarterback, Tyler Vander Waal, is out and backup, Hunter Hayes, is stepping into the role. In the last six games, the freshman has thrown for 773 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.
"They have big play ability on offense," Vigen said. "I think the one stat that hasn't gone their way is they're minus nine in the turnover margin and we're plus 12. We're past the halfway point now and I think we're sitting where we want to, but have a lot left in front of us. We have to count on their best effort and that's what we're preparing for this week."
The Bobcats kick off against the Bengals at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium for the Pack the Place in Pink game to honor breast cancer awareness. The live broadcast will be on ABC and SWX.