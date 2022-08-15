There are 23 guys who make up the Bobcats' backfield this season who all create arguably the deepest group on Montana State's defense.
I feel like that's what we kind of lacked last year," Cats senior safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. said. "We have depth in every position group this year, I feel like we could share the responsibility, take a lot of the load off the older guys, let the younger guys get out there and get their feet wet."
University of Arizona transfer Rhedi Short and Level Price Jr. are two guys who are taking the load off with Devin Davis being a noticeable newcomer this fall camp.
"His work ethic is as good as anybody's on the team," Cats defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza said. "He has a great amount of resiliency, I mean when he gets beat just like a defensive back has to you have to have alligator skin."
HERO Sports Preseason All-American Ty Okada is a lead example of having alligator skin and being resilient.
"His mentality, his attitude his leadership skills both verbally and through his actions are phenomenal for the whole team and in particular on defense," Garza said. "He does a great job of creating a standard for everybody to follow."
Manning and senior cornerback James Campbell are two defensive backs who follow Okada's lead creating the perfect recipe for a successful secondary this season.
"Not only are they experienced with games, but just playing college football in general and having options and holding guys to standards those two things work together," Cats head football coach Brent Vigen said. "If you don't have a lot of options, then holding guys to standards is more complicated."