After making its return to The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse for the first time since 2019, the Montana State Spring Rodeo didn't disappoint as a packed house full of Bobcat fans watched MSU stay on top of the Big sky Region. The Bobcat women took first in both rodeos finishing with 385 points on Sunday, while the men took second in the first rodeo and then finished on top in the second rodeo with 590 points.
Bobcats' Kolby Currin won steer wrestling with a 9.9 on two-head and Chase Runfola took first in bull riding finishing with 126 points as he was the only cowboy to ride both on Saturday and Sunday.
A couple of Cats swept the first two rodeos of the spring as Tayla Moeykens took the barrels with 28.46 seconds on the weekend and Paige Rasmussen went back-to-back in goat tying to remain first in the region.
Hailey Garrison and Caleb Berquist won the All-Around titles, with Berquist sweeping the spring rodeo as the men's All-Around champion.
"I've dreamed of this moment since the year we couldn't come back here," Berquist said. "Every time we practiced I thought about winning it in here. Winning it in front of your school, your home town, it was a very, very special moment and one that I will never forget."
Montana State travels to Miles City for their next competition starting on Friday, April 15.
(Results from Bobcat Athletics)
TEAM AND ALL-AROUND
STANDINGS
Rodeo #2 Men’s Team Standings
Score Team
590 Montana State University
Rodeo #2 Women’s Team Standings
Score Team
385 Montana State University
Rodeo #2 Men’s All-Around
Score Competitor School
350 Caleb Berquist Montana State
Rodeo #2 Women’s All-Around
Score Competitor School
215 Hailey Garrison Montana State
AVERAGE
Saddle Bronc Riding
Score Competitor School Team Pts
50/1 Klingler, Carson UMTW 60
Steer Wrestling
9.9 Currin, Kolby James MTSU 60
10.3 Beattie, Logan John MTSU 50
12.2 Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 40
12.5 Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 30
13.6 Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 20
13.8 Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 10
Goat Tying
13.6 Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 60
14.4 Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU 45
14.4 Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 45
15.9 Stevens, Jessica Ranae DAWSON 30
16.7 Smith, Hollie Marie MILES 20
18.2 Bolich, Elizabeth Joy MTSU 10
Team Roping
12.4 Handy, Cameron/Danks, Daylon MILES/MILES 60
12.8 Rasmussen, Shelby/Taylor, Hayden MTSU/MTSU 50
15 Berquist, Caleb/Leno, Teegan MTSU/MTSU 40
20.5 Burrill, Nolan/Ennis, Arianna NWC/NWC 30
5.4/1 Woolstenhulme, Paden/Wallace, Hagen NWC/NWC 20
7.1/1 Smith, Logan/Hammons, Taggart NWC/NWC 10
Bareback Riding
141 Kay, Trevor William UMTW 60
129 Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin MTSU 50
Breakaway Roping
14.7 Meeks, Ellie Kate DAWSON 60
15.7 Berquist, Sydney Kay MTSU 50
17.0 Williamson, Kassidy Taylor NMTC 40
2.8/1 Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 30
2.9/1 Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 20
3.0/1 Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 5
3.0/1 Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 5
Tie Down Roping
18.2 Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 60
18.6 Smith, Logan James NWC 50
19.1 Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 40
20.1 Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 30
20.6 Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 20
22.2 Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 10
Barrel Racing
28.46 Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 60
28.78 Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth MTSU 50
29.03 McDonald, Alexis Rai MTSU 40
29.25 Schroeder, McKenna Wolf UMTW 30
29.36 Bushnell, Trinity Shane UMTW 20
29.52 Marcenko, Jill Catherine NMTC 10
Bull Riding
126 Runfola, Chase MTSU 60
73/1 Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 50
SHORT GO
Saddle Bronc Riding
Score Competitor School Team Pts
38 Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 60
Steer Wrestling
4.6 Currin, Kolby James MTSU 60
5.1 Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 50
5.2 Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 40
5.6 Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 30
5.7 Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 20
5.8 Beattie, Logan John MTSU 10
Goat Tying
6.4 Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 60
7.2 Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU 50
7.4 Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 40
8.4 Stevens, Jessica Ranae DAWSON 30
8.9 Smith, Hollie Marie MILES 20
10.1 Bolich, Elizabeth Joy MTSU 10
Team Roping
7.3 Ramirez, Edward/Cerini, Jake UMTW 60
8 York, Sylais/Gordon, Spencer NWC/NWC 50
11 Johnson, Clay/Faulkner, Cody MTSU/MTSU 40
11.1 Woolstenhulme, Paden/Wallace, Hagen NWC/NWC 30
12.4 Berquist, Caleb/Leno, Teegan MTSU/MTSU 20
Bareback Riding
71 Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin MTSU 60
68 Kay, Trevor William UMTW 50
Breakaway Roping
12.7 Berquist, Sydney Kay MTSU 55
12.7 Meeks, Ellie Kate DAWSON 55
13.6 Williamson, Kassidy Taylor NMTC 40
Tie Down Roping
8.6 Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 60
9.1 Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 50
9.2 Smith, Logan James NWC 40
9.9 Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 30
10.1 Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES 20
10.3 Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 10
Barrel Racing
14.27 Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth MTSU 60
14.31 Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 50
14.4 McDonald, Alexis Rai MTSU 40
14.6 Schroeder, McKenna Wolf UMTW 30
14.62 Bushnell, Trinity Shane UMTW 20
14.74 Marcenko, Jill Catherine NMTC 10
Bull Riding
No qualifying rides
LONG GO
Saddle Bronc Riding
Score Competitor School Team Pts
50 Klingler, Carson UMTW 60
Steer Wrestling
4.1 Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 60
4.5 Beattie, Logan John MTSU 50
4.7 Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 40
5.3 Currin, Kolby James MTSU 30
6.5 Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 20
6.9 Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW 10
Goat Tying
7 Schauer, Mikenna Raye MSUN 55
7 Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth MTSU 55
7.2 Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 35
7.2 Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU 35
7.3 Garrett, Braleigh Rae UMTW 20
7.5 Stevens, Jessica Ranae DCC 10
Team Roping
5.4 Woolstenhulme, Paden/Wallace, Hagen NWC/NWC 60
6.4 Handy, Cameron/Danks, Daylon MILES/MILES 50
6.9 Rasmussen, Shelby/Taylor, Hayden MTSU/MTSU 40
7.0 Berquist, Caleb/Leno, Teegan MTSU/MTSU 30
7.1 Smith, Logan/Hammons, Taggart NWC/NWC 20
7.2 Lufkin, Ryland/Harrison, Bryce UMTW/UMTW 10
Bareback Riding
73 Kay, Trevor William UMTW 60
58 Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin MTSU 50
Breakaway Roping
2.0 Meeks, Ellie Kate DCC 60
2.8 Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 50
2.9 Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU 40
3.0 Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 20
3.0 Schauer, Mikenna Raye MSUN 20
3.0 Berquist, Sydney Kay MTSU 20
Tie Down Roping
9.4 Smith, Logan James NWC 60
9.6 Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU 50
9.8 Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 40
10.0 Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC 30
10.7 Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 20
10.8 Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 10
Barrel Racing
14.15 Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 60
14.51 Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth MTSU 50
14.63 Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 35
14.63 McDonald, Alexis Rai MTSU 35
14.65 Schroeder, McKenna Wolf UMTW 20
14.74 Bushnell, Trinity Shane UMTW 10
Bull Riding
84 Runfola, Chase MTSU 60
73 Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 50