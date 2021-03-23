Spring has sprung and while some are smelling the flowers, Montana State Football is taking in the freshly cut grass...or rubbery turf rather, as spring ball kicked off at Bobcat Stadium on Tuesday.
The last time Montana State had a spring football season was March 2019 under former head coach, Jeff Choate. Two years later and with new leadership, first-year head coach, Brent Vigen, and his coaching staff conducted the opening day of a month-long spring season.
"This March 23rd date has been out there for several weeks now, and I think our guys came here, by and large, to get a degree but also, to play football and that part has been taken away for quite sometime," Coach Vigen said. "I know they're excited to get out there to show each other, and to show us coaches, what they're capable of doing."
The season is made up of 15 practices with a few scrimmages mixed into the schedule. Montana State's annual spring football game, The Sonny Holland Classic, will cap off the season on Saturday, April 24.