BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana State University Bobcats are set to play football games at 100-percent capacity for the 2021 season at the Bobcat Stadium.
According to a release from MSU, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello said the plan for the Bobcats to host games at 100-percent capacity follows along with the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education's announcement to run campus normally by fall 2021.
"We're working hard to prepare for a home football season that begins with a sold out Bobcat Stadium for Gold Rush on September 11," Costello said in the release. "While planning for all possibilities, we anticipate Bobcat Athletics and the campus community opening up this fall. Like everyone else, we missed playing football in 2020 and missed our fans and the environment they create."
Ticket sales for new tickets and season ticket renewals start April 1 with a deadline to renew season tickets by June 1.
For the first time in MSU history, football ticket sales are exclusively running online beginning 2021 with options to pint a ticket at home or send one to a mobile device.
Season ticket holders will receive an invoice that includes Bobcat Club contribution requirements and any applicable credits from 2020, like in previous seasons.
"The past year has been unusual and difficult for everyone," Costello said in the release, "and we all look forward to the return of Bobcat football."