Sixteen players make up the offensive line position group for Montana State Football this season, and close to all of the veterans up front will be back for the Bobcats. Though, as tough as the o-line is, senior leader, Lewis Kidd described them as, "goofy," in his zoom press conference with the media this week.
“It’s really like a mixing pot, nobody’s the same," Kidd said. "It’s awesome, it keeps you on your toes. We talk about it, you really have to be a goofy guy to fit in with the o-line so we’re cool with it.”
It wasn't always easy keeping their corky personality through the tough times of not having a 2020 season due to Covid-19.
“You see all of these other teams playing around the country who are potentially in places where the cases are worse, they have more population and all this stuff and they’re playing five, six, some played 11 games in the fall," Kidd said. "It’s just like well, this kind of sucks that we can’t be a part of that, we can’t play.”
With that said, the Bobcats are back on the gridiron as the spring football season started this week on Tuesday.
“You could feel that excitement again. Obviously we haven’t played football in a while, everyone’s pretty sore today, but you know, it’s a soreness where you’re like I’m glad I’m sore cause that was a lot of fun.”
Before the 2020 season was postponed to then eventually canceled, Kidd was a Preseason All-Big Sky selection and earned Third-Team Preseason All-America honors. He has continued to bring his talent and leadership to the group in week one of spring ball.
“It’s apparent in the way he articulates his thoughts...he's really a shining example not only for the offensive line group, but across the team," Head Coach, Brent Vigen said.
“I have a daughter and obviously she’s a lot younger, but he's the kind of guy I would hope my daughter would marry someday. He’s a great human being and he's consistent. He’s going to be the same guy everyday," Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator, Brian Armstrong said.
The Cats allowed the fewest sacks in the conference in 2019, but they still have something to prove regardless of their previous success.
“Nobody knows the work you’ve put in up until this next season so, I’m excited to get the physical part of it now and get going again.”