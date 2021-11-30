HELENA, Mont. – The PE Center is where the Carroll College Saints men's and women's basketball teams will tip off their Frontier Conference schedules this Thursday night, Dec. 2. Both teams are looking to build off strong early-season starts.
The men's team sits at (10-0) right now. They have a pair of impressive road wins, defeating the Bushnell Beacons in the Bushnell Classic, and taking down the College of Idaho in the Montana Tech Classic. They have been led most notably by senior forward Jovan Sljivancanin who is averaging nearly 19 points and 13 rebounds a night for the Saints.
On the women's side of things, the 6th ranked Saints saw matchups with three ranked teams during their mini tournament over Thanksgiving weekend in Kentucky. They fell by one in overtime to 4th ranked Thomas Moore before edging out 14th ranked Lindsey Wilson College and 15th ranked St. Xavier University to cap off a 2-1 weekend. Dani Wagner lead the Fighting Saints with averages of nearly 20 points and 7 rebounds a night over the weekend, a stat line that earned her Frontier Conference Player of the Week.
Both teams will host Montana State-Northern on Thursday night. The women tip at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.