It was a busy afternoon of soccer at Siebel soccer fields in Great Falls, as both the CMR Rustlers and Great Falls High Bison were home.
In the first game of the afternoon, the Gallatin Raptors girls soccer team challenged the Great Falls High Bison. It was all Raptors right from the start of this one. Natalie Sippos kicked off the scoring for Gallatin early in the first half to make it 1-0. Just a few minutes later, Olivia Collins netted another goal to make it 2-0. The Raptors tacked on a couple more goals to beat Great Falls High 4-0.
On the boys side, the CMR Rustlers welcomed in the Bozeman Hawks. This one was all Drew Johnson and Bozeman. The senior forward tied the Montana High School Association state record with six goals on Thursday. This isn't the first time Johnson has reached this mark, he did so last fall in a game against Belgrade. Behind his six goals and a few more Hawks tallies, Bozeman cruised to a 9-0 win over CMR.
All the teams will be back in action on Saturday September 4, when the CMR travels to Gallatin and Great Falls High plays at Bozeman.