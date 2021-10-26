HELENA, Mont. - Semi-final playoff soccer action continued in the Capital city. A rematch from last year’s quarterfinals, the Helena Bengals playing host to the Bozeman-Gallatin Raptors.
As the days get colder, the games become more important. I'm Anthony Raphael here in Helena at Nelson Stadium, normally the home of the Carroll College Saints but today the home of one of the two girls' soccer AA playoff matches. The one in the west versus the two in the east, let's get to the highlights.
A windy day on the pitch, but the sun shined bright over this huge matchup.
The Bengals looking to get on the board early as Elsa Grebnec with the free kick from the top of the box, but Averi Smith is there for the save. She was busy early and often this afternoon as the Bengals stayed aggressive on offense.
Jump forward to just before halftime, Natalie Sippos gets the ball in the box; indigo Andresen finds the most dangerous Raptor streaking through the box and Olivia Collins continues her dominant season. The Raptors leading regular season and postseason goal scorer finds the back of the net to give them a 1-0 lead.
Grebnec from the far corner finds a Raptor defender and after a failed clear attempted, gets a second chance from just inside the box, but Smith is right there to clean it up for Gallatin.
After the game Olivia Collins told me why she thinks this team is headed to the state championship this weekend.
"I think that we've all lived up to our expectations, and been accountable for all our responsibilities, and working together has really just been our main driving force," said Collins.
The Raptors win by a final score of 1-0, despite a seemingly never-ending attack from the Bengals this afternoon. They will head to Billings on Saturday to play the Billings West Bears for the Girls AA state title.