The Bozeman Hawks football program had nine student-athletes sign their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level on Wednesday, December 16, at Bozeman High School. It was their biggest National Signing Day since 2013, with four players committing to play at the FCS level, and five going to play in the NAIA.
"I think it just speaks to these kids' work ethic and how successful we've been over the last three years. They work as hard as any group I've ever been around and this was a lot of their goals to reach this point so I'm glad they have this opportunity to move on and do something special," Head Coach, Levi Wesche said.
The 2021 recruiting class made appearances in the AA State Playoffs all four years playing for the Hawks, with one state title win in 2019.
Brothers, Padraig and Brady Lang signed with the University of Montana Grizzlies, while Kenneth Eiden IV and Luke Fedyk signed with the Montana State Bobcats. Even though they'll be rivals come the 2021 season, all of the players made it a priority to sign their letters together.
"Definitely a surreal feeling I never though it would come but we're here and I'm super excited," Griz commit, Padraig Lang said.
"It's says a lot about Hawks football we know that every guy here couldn't do it without the other guy so to do it together means a lot to us," Griz commit, Brady Lang said.
"I feel super blessed to be in the position that I am I wouldn't have a lot of stuff if it weren't for my buddies my teammates friends family so I always reflect on that and never forget the people who got me to the point that I am," Montana State commit, Luke Fedyk said.
"We all worked hard together we all pushed each other I wouldn't be where I'm at today without my buddies like Luke Brady Pad we're a family and we wanted to share it with all of us," Montana State commit, Kenneth Eiden IV said.
Here is the full list of Bozeman's 2021 Recruits:
Kenneth Eiden IV - Montana State
Luke Fedyk - Montana State
Padraig Lang - University of Montana
Brady Lang - University of Montana
John Brown - University of Montana Western
Brady Mounts - University of Montana Western
Camren Spencer - University of Montana Western
Reese Stanish - University of Montana Western
Brooks Talbot - Dickinson State University