Brittany Delridge returns to her Montana roots

Tomorrow night will be a homecoming for former Sentinel Spartans soccer standout Brittany Delridge.
Delridge, who now dons the red and white as a midfielder for the Eastern Washington soccer team, returns to Missoula on Friday as her Eagles are set to face the Montana Grizzlies (7-0-0) at the Big Sky High School stadium under the lights Friday night at 7 p.m.
As nerve-racking as the game may be, Delridge says she's mostly excited to face off against her hometown team.
"I feel a lot of pride getting to show my teammates and my friends the place I grew up," Delridge told SWX on Thursday. "It's the team I grew up helping and watching and it's a lot of emotion and just exciting to be playing in the high school stadium I played in and the stadium three blocks from my house and have my family and friends be there."
A redshirt junior this season, Delridge accomplished notable achievements with the Spartans from 2013 to 2017. She was named both the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year and NHSA Player of the Year in 2015 following her junior season - a campaign that saw her notch 13 goals and 10 assists.
Sentinel also advanced to the state championship game that year before losing to Helena High, 2-1. On top of those honors, she was even a two-time Montana Class AA All-State first team selection and two-time Western Montana MVP.
The Eagles (3-1-2) currently sit in second in the Big Sky Conference Northwest Division standings, right behind the undefeated Griz. Both teams will square off Friday night before meeting again and wrapping up their respective regular seasons on Sunday at noon.