MISSOULA, Mont. - Broadcast rights for the Brawl of the Wild men’s basketball game have been picked up by ESPNU.
"The exposure is huge," head coach Travis DeCuire said. "For us, we talk about our crowd and energy and environment a lot, and this is an opportunity for a larger audience to see that what we have at Montana is special."
To accommodate for the ESPNU audience, the game has been moved back a day to Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3:00 pm according to a release.
The women’s game has also been moved and will go on at 7:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Both games will be played inside Dahlberg Arena.
According to the release, this will be the first time since 2013-14 that the women’s version of the Brawl of the Wild will get a primetime, evening spotlight.