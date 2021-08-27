Billings Senior Girls Soccer and Bozeman Boys Soccer started their seasons off with wins on Thursday evening at Bozeman High School. The Broncs girls defeated the Hawks 4-2 while the Hawks boys shutout Senior 5-0.
The Broncs girls (1-0) finished their season in 2020 4-9 after losing to Billings Skyview in the first round of playoffs.
The Hawks boys (1-0) made it to the championship last season, but lost to Hellgate for the Knights to claim their fifth consecutive state title.
Billings Senior faces the Gallatin Raptors and Bozeman goes up against Billings West on Saturday, August 28.