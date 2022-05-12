GREAT FALLS, Mont - In sports, there’s nothing like cheering on someone from your home state, maybe even your hometown. And in the state of Montana, there’s nothing like a good rodeo. You combine the two, and you get Browning's own Dakota Louis, who is competing in the 2022 PBR World Championship, starting this weekend.
Richard Tieman talked with Dakota leading into his big weekend in Fort Worth, TX. Below is a transcript of their conversation
Richard Tieman: “How are you doing, Dakota?”
Dakota Louis: “Doing pretty good buddy, how are you doing?”
RT: “I’m doing great man. This is awesome to have a local, competing in something, you know, as high up as the PBR World Championship. Is this your best season yet for PBR?”
DL: “Yeah, no it’s definitely my best season up to right now in the PBR, for sure. It’s just been really a dream come true for it all to be kinda happening how it’s been. I mean this is something that I’ve worked for my entire life.”
RT: “How has it been as far as the support from not only, you know, the local community of Browning, but just statewide, because there’s a couple you guys competing this weekend.”
DL: “It’s been cool, I mean, it’s a, this is something that I, like I said, I’ve been doing my entire life, rodeoing and riding bulls and team roping, and stuff like that. So, to have that support now, on the professional level, going into the world finals from everybody, it's been pretty awesome. I mean, I’m super thankful that’s for sure.”
RT: “Well, I don’t know if there is such a thing as a storybook ending in the world of professional bull riding but considering that this has been your best season to date, would a win for this championship tournament be as close to a fairytale, storybook ending for you as it can get?”
DL: “Oh, you know, I hadn’t really read too many fairy tales in my day, but this is definitely the one next on the list I’d like to cross off on one of the goals of mine. So, you know, it’s just a dream come true, and I’m just taking it all in and enjoying it, because you know, you can’t take anything for granted, and you know I’m just going to let the good times roll.”
You can cheer on Montana's own Dakota Louis and Matt Triplett, starting this Friday on the CBS Sports Network.