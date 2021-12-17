HELENA, Mont. - Perennial state title threat Capital Bruins hosting the Billings West, while the Helena Bengals are looking to improve on last season, host Billings Senior.
The Capital Bruins and Carroll commit Brayden Koch are looking to make their way back to the final four, and hopefully beyond this year, while the Helena Bengals are looking to bounce back and find their way into the win column and the playoffs.
Early first quarter Sam Philips looking to get to the rack, he's met by a wall of Bruin defenders but finds an open Gabe Hatler in the corner for the triple. Halter and Philips were automatic in the first half for West.
After facing an early deficit, Brayden Koch took it upon himself to bring the Bru back. Trysten Mooney gets his defender in the air, attacks the open space, and finds a wide-open Koch for three. When playing Capital, you must make someone else beat you. Bruins win 60-49.
Then across town to Helena high.
Kaden Huot looking to take care of business himself here, stops and pops a mid-range jump shot, cash money. Commit to play football for the Griz Wednesday, get buckets on Friday. Truly a special talent for the Bengals.
However, Billings Senior had a plan of their own. Chazz Hawes looking for a shooter as time ticks down in the quarter, he finds Melo Pine on the wing who beats the buzzer. The crowd loving it. That extended their lead to 8, and they would hang on to win 60-54.