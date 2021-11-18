Business as usual: Flint Creek vies for another 8-man title, even with new head coach

DRUMMOND, Mont. -- For most teams, the first season under a new head coach is a season of growing, full of ups and downs and adjustments to new game plans. But for the Flint Creek Titans, a powerhouse program in the 8-man division, they've rolled right along like usual.
Flint Creek has won the 8-man state championship three of the last four seasons (2017, 2018, 2020), finishing undefeated each time. And they've got the chance to do it again this year, but with a different head coach.
Jason Ostler, a Drummond football alum and championship-winning player at Carroll College, joined the coaching staff in 2019 before assuming the role of head coach this year--a role that has required him to learn new things despite his extensive football background.
"Playing experience always helps, but [coaching] is a different animal," Ostler said. "When I was playing, all I had to worry about was me and the guy next to me, or a couple guys around me. Now, I have to worry about the entire team and make sure we're all going in the right direction."
Even with a new play caller, the transition for Flint Creek has been seamless. The Titans have steamrolled the opposition en rout to a 10-0 season, downing Sheridan 58-7, Fairview 32-14, and Fort Benton 38-22 in the playoffs. An opponent hasn't come within a touchdown of the Titans since early October.
It's business as usual, and part of that business is keeping things fun.
"[My favorite part] is definitely spending the rest of the season with my brothers," said senior center John Lengton smiling, while his teammates celebrated a big play in practice. "Stuff like that--going crazy. It just hypes us up and gets us ready."
And now the Titans are readying up for the toughest game of the year against undefeated Thompson Falls. Like Flint Creek, the Blue Hawks have torn their way through the 2021 season, with their closest margin of victory across their 12-0 start being 18 points.
So, what's the game plan? No surprise here: business as usual.
"We've just kind of got to stick with what we've been doing," Ostler said. "It's getting late in the year to start changing up or rethinking the wheel. We'll find out what we need to do come Saturday."