Butte High notches first win of season with 17-7 victory over Great Falls

BUTTE, Mont. -- High school football returned to Butte for the first time this year, with the Butte High Bulldogs playing host to the Great Falls Bison at Naranche Stadium. Each team entered Friday night looking to turn around their 0-1 start with a win in the Mining City.
It proved to be a defensive battle early on, as neither team put a dent in the scoreboard until the second quarter.
Finally, with about nine minutes to go in the half, Butte High struck gold, as senior receiver Cole Worley hauled in a long bomb from beyond the 50, speeding past the goal line for the first score of the game.
But Great Falls did not go quietly into halftime. Quarterback Reed Harris connected from deep with a wide-open Keegan Chenoweth, who walked untouched into the end zone, knotting the score at 7-7, where it would stay at the break.
Eventually, Butte would reclaim the lead 14-7 in the third quarter thanks to a touchdown run from Gavin Vetter.
The Bulldogs would stay on top, winning 17-7 following a late field goal to capture their first victory of the season.
Butte High will be back home next Friday to take on Helena, while Great Falls will head back to the Electric City to host Bozeman.