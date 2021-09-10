BUTTE, Mont. -- The rain poured and so did the touchdowns at Narache Stadium on Friday night, as the Butte High Bulldogs (2-1) bested the previously undefeated Helena Bengals (2-1) 34-20.
Though no points were put on the board in the first quarter, the Bulldogs were the enforcers early on, their attack highlighted by senior quarterback Kenley Leary launching it deep downfield to junior wide receiver Cameron Gurnsey, who hauled in the long bomb despite triple coverage.
Still, it was scoreless going into the second quarter. Then the wind came. And then the rain.
Naranche Stadium became absolutely soaked midway through the second quarter, and neither team could find its footing early on in the downpour. But eventually, the Bulldogs offense clicked.
Senior receiver Dylan Snyder got the scoring started in the second quarter when he sped past the Helena defense and dove past the goal line for the touchdown. A few minutes later, the Bulldogs tacked on another seven points when junior tight end Jonas Sherman caught one falling down in the end zone. Butte added three more via field goal before the frame ended to lead 17-0 going into halftime.
The Bengals finally found the end zone a handful of times in the second half, but the Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas, taking a commanding 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter. A couple late scores made the score a little prettier for Helena, but Butte was the more well-rounded team on Friday, winning 34-20 for its second consecutive victory, both of which have come at home.
The Bulldogs will travel to Flathead for next Friday's matchup, while Helena will continue its road trip in Hellgate.