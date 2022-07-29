Butte kicking legend Casey Kautzman brings Bulldog Kicking Camp to youth of his hometown

BUTTE, Mont. -- The scoreboard and uprights at Naranche Stadium are familiar territory for Casey Kautzman.
The Butte High product and new Montana State Bobcat will go down as one the Bulldogs' all-time great kickers, having made 90% of his total kicks and laying claim to the school record with a 51-yard boot in 2021.
Now, he wants to share his skill set with the next generation of gridiron stars in his hometown. And what started as one-on-one lessons in 2020 has turned into the Bulldog Kicking Camp.
"Last year, everything was starting to go back to normal, so I was going on all my college recruitment trips and going to all these college camps, so I didn't have as much time as I did in 2020 [to give one-on-one lessons]," Kautzman said. "So, I decided I would do a camp instead and knock it out all at once."
Now in year two, the Bulldog Kicking Camp offers local kindergartners through ninth graders the chance to put their punt, pass, and kick skills to the test. It's an experience that any kid can enjoy.
And that simple enjoyment is just what Kautzman wants to see.
Kautzman knows about all the missed kicks and botched punts associated with special teams. So, he's taking it upon himself to dispel that notion.
"One of my goals is to kind of change the stereotype around kickers," Kautzman said. "Most of the time, you don't want to be the kicker--they're unathletic and everything. But I'm trying to change that stereotype and make being a kicker pretty cool."
As for the upcoming talent, a couple kids at the camp were hitting it through the uprights as deep as 30 yards out. Could Butte High's next kicking prodigy come from this camp?
"Someone will," Kautzman said. "If not from last year's camp, then this year's camp, there will be someone."
"My goal is for coach [Arie] Grey to never have to worry about who's kicking next year," Kautzman continued. "There will always be a guy."
As Kautzman shows, you can take the boot out of Butte, but you can't take the Butte out of the boot.