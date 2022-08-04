Butte Miners finish storybook season as state champions--but best is yet to come for Mining City baseball

BUTTE, Mont. -- Sixty-nine years. That's how long it's been since a Legion Baseball team from Butte got to hold the trophy as state champions.
"When we won state, that was a moment I'll never forget," said first baseman Aidan Lee. "It's something super crazy."
"[Winning the state title] is easily number one, by far," pitcher Trey Hansen added. "It's just going to be something you'll tell your grandkids when you're older."
A 20-game winning streak, a perfect record in postseason, and winning more than half of 40 their victories by the run rule are just a few of the Miners' feats that will go into the record book an unforgettable Class A championship season.
Any time with as much brains, heart, and swagger could have done the same. But no team could have had as much fun doing it as the Butte Miners.
"They're all best buddies," head coach Jim LeProwse said. "Every one of them, they do everything together. They're just excited to be around each other every day."
"They love being around us coaches, and keep it light and make it fun, but it's all business when we step on the field," LeProwse continued. "The chemistry with everybody is as good as it could get, without a doubt."
With the Montana Legion season finished, all is quiet again at 3 Legends Stadium. But the story is far from over. If anything, the legend of baseball in Butte has just begun.
Come spring 2023, the Mining City will be home to two more teams, as both Butte High and Butte Central Catholic will add baseball to their sanctioned sports for the first time.
There's a not a better man to lead the Bulldogs than LeProwse, and he knows how much buzz a title like "state champion" will bring.
"If you were here when we hosted the district tournament, the little kids [were] running around, wanting to be part of what's going on," LeProwse said. "Even the 14- and 15-year-old kids... they're excited to be part of what we have going on here."
"[The state title] is going to make kids in Butte really want to play baseball again," LeProwse added.
As for the Miners themselves, their summer campaign isn't quite finished. This coming weekend, they'll go toe-to-toe with other state champions at the Class A Regional Tournament in Vernal, Utah.
And they'll be showing the competition what baseball in Big Sky country is all about.
"I just feel like we've got to go down there and show the what Butte, America has got," Hansen said. "Show 'em what Butte boys are and how they play... just go down there and win one."
Will the next chapter of Butte baseball be just as thrilling as the last? We'll just have to wait until it's been written.