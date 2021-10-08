HELENA, Mont.- Tonight, the Capital Bruins played host to the Missoula-Hellgate Knights at Vigilante Stadium and were looking to add to their already strong resume. With three 40-plus point victories already this season, they looked to make it four, tonight.
Even with a cold, rainy forecast the Bru faithful was loud and proud.
We pick this one up in the first quarter, Bruins already lead 7-0. Eric Cockhill takes the screen pass, sends one defender flying with a juke move, stiff arms another, and takes it the rest of the way for the score, 14-0 Bruins.
Hellgate engineered a great drive all the way inside the redzone, but they failed to punch it in on three straight tries inside the 10. Great defense from Mason Greene and Tom Carter lead to a turnover on downs for the Knights inside the one-yard line.
Then who other than Dylan Graham? He finds a gaping hole in the defense and hits it, shaking off the only man who had a chance to bring him down and he would go all the way. That extended the Bruin lead to 21-0.
They took a 28-0 lead into half and went on to win this one 48-6. Their 4th 40-plus point win of the season.