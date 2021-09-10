HELENA, Mont. - Vigilante Stadium was the venue for the Capital Bruins and Flathead Braves to square off on Friday night. As conference play got under way in week three, the Braves and Bruins both had work to do. If they wanted a chance at a playoff berth, it had to start with a win tonight.
It was the Dylan Graham show tonight until it was not. He rushed for 2 scores and nearly 100 yards by mid first quarter, but late in the first he went down awkward on a third and goal carry and did not return to the game.
The Bruins elected to roll with Joey Michelotti in favor of the duel-quarterback system, but he virtually got the night off tonight. The rest of the Bruins picked up where Graham left off as they got off to a 21-0 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Capital got scores from all three "teams" in this one with a flurry of offensive scores to go with a punt return touchdown from special teams and even a safety from the defense.
Flathead was outmatched from the opening kick as the Bruins dominated every facet of this football game. They took a 43 nothing lead into the half and went on to win this one 57 to nothing.