HELENA, Mont. - Now to the capital city for some wrestling. Helena playing host to Helena-Capital in another rendition of the Crosstown Rivalry. Both squads looking to vastly improve on last season.
Capital came out hot, leading 18-6 after just four matches, but JT Gehring was looking to get the Bengals back in the thick of it, and he did just that, pinning Ayden Smelko to bring the deficit back to just six points.
However, the Bruins continued to distance themselves. Helena's Ruger Young taking on Capital's Tucker Zanto. He patiently waits for a chance to strike, and Zanto flips Young and earns a pin. That extended Capital's lead to 42-27.
The big boys took us home tonight. Bruins Talon Marsh with quite a takedown as he slams Bengals David Luby to the mat. Luby would get checked out, and returned, but it wasn't enough as Marsh gets the pin to seal the match.
Bruins win crosstown round one, 48-27.