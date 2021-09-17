HELENA, Mont. - As the nights get colder and we get deeper into football season, the playoffs loom, and conference play is your ticket into the best time of the year.
The Bruins came flying on to the field tonight looking to see if they can match last week’s performance.
First quarter, Joey Michelotti plunges in from one yard out to give the Bruins an early 7-0 lead.
Fast forward to mid second quarter as Talon Marsh picks up the loose football and takes it 56 yards for the score. Everyone loves a big man touchdown! That puts the Bruins up 21-0.
As time expires in the first half the Bruins blocked the Eagles field goal attempt, and Alex Brisko takes the loose ball 70 yards for the score. 35-0 Bruins at halftime.
The Bruins win this one 49 To 0, and move to 2-0 in conference play and 3-1 overall on the season.