HELENA -- The Helena Bengals traveled across town to take on arch-rival Capital on Friday night. Capital won the first matchup on the road by 14, but the upset-minded Bengals wanted to write a different story this time around.
In the first quarter, defense was the story between the two teams, but Avery Kraft kept the Bengals close as they trailed 14-12 after one.
Later in the half, the Bengals got their offense going with long possessions, and only trailed by six at the half. Both teams were cold from behind the arc, as Capital was 0-5 from deep in the first half.
The Bruins relied on the Bartsch sisters in the second half, but it took until the fourth quarter to finally get their offense clicking.
Helena kept it to within six heading into the final frame, but Capital would pull away with a 44-28 win. With a win on Saturday against Missoula Big Sky, the Bruins would earn at least a share of the top seed in Western AA.