GREAT FALLS - In a high school football doubleheader at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls, the #5 seed Capital High Bruins defeated the #4 CMR Rustlers 45-7; while the #3 Great Falls High Bison beat the #6 Big Sky Eagles 41-14 in the opening round of the AA state playoffs.
In the first game of the afternoon at Memorial Stadium, the Bruins of Capital High dominated from start to finish. Junior quarterback Joey Michelotti had the Bruins offense rolling, as they scored 31 points in the first half to jump out to a big lead over the Rustlers.
In the second half, Capital continued their strong day running the football as they tacked on two more scores, to cruise past the Rustlers of CMR 45-7 and advance to the quarterfinals of the AA state playoffs where they will play Billings West.
The second game of the night featured the Bison of Great Falls High and the Eagles of Big Sky. It was a fast start for the Bison as Reed Harris scored on the opening drive for Great Falls and they never looked back. Ryan Krahe added two rushing touchdowns in the first half as Great Falls went up 21-7 at the break.
In the second half, the Bison got some scoring from their defense as junior Eli Pike returned an interception for a touchdown. Later in the 3rd quarter, Great Falls kept pushing the ball down the field on the ground, before Raef Longin rushed in a score to make it 34-7. The Bison picked up their 6th straight win, as they beat Big Sky 41-14.
Up next for Great Falls is a trip to Missoula where they will play the defending AA state champion Sentinel Spartans on Friday November 5th.