After a terrific senior season, Missoula Big Sky's Josiah Cuaresma announced Thursday that he will be continuing his basketball career at Carroll College next year.
Cuaresma was an all-state selection this year after averaging 14.4 points per game during the regular season to go with 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Eagles.
I'm very excited to announce my commitment to Carroll College to further my academic and athletic career! Absolute love and appreciation to all who have helped me on my journey so far!
He joins Royce Robinson of the class A state champion Fergus Golden Eagles as local Montana kids who will don the purple and gold next year. Following his commitment, Cuaresma told SWX Montana that being able to play college hoops is a goal he's had ever since he picked up a basketball.
"It's a weight lifted off my shoulders. I have been dreaming about this for as long as I can remember and it feels amazing," he said.
When asked about choosing Carroll specifically, Cuaresma replied that "There was a lot of stuff that went into it and I had a long discussion with my family. I just thing the vibe, the coach and the family they have over there... all of that just added up together and it was the right fit."